Robbery in Scottsville

By Chanel George

A Scottsville resident was robbed while entering their property on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm when Mi7 National Group’s control room received a message on a local community group reporting that an Allison Road resident in Scottsville was allegedly robbed while entering their property.

ALSO READ | Robbery near the Lion Park ends with a shootout

According to Mi7 director, Colin David, it is believed the resident was accosted by five suspects, who made off with cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“It is unclear as to whether the suspects were armed,” said David.

He said according to the information received, the assailants fled in a grey Hyundai.

“Mi7 armed response teams were dispatched to the location to assist, and along with their counterparts from other service providers, conducted a widespread search of the area. However, the suspects could not be located,” he said.