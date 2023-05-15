Sad Mother’s Day for Woodlands family after mother was shot dead

By Shorné Bennie

Mother’s Day will never be the same for a Woodlands family, who lost their mother just hours before Mother’s Day [Sunday], in a shooting in Ashburton.

It is alleged Delana Carmen Cader Rawlins (41) was shot dead by a man known to her, following an argument with him, after leaving a party on Saturday night.

Rawlins left a family function in Ashburton and was travelling with a family member along Wally Hayward Drive when they were allegedly stopped by the man, who had been following them.

It is alleged he fired several shots at Rawlins before fleeing the scene.

Mi7 National Group, who responded to the scene, said they received a message reporting gunshots being fired in the vicinity of Wally Hayward Drive.

Reaction officers were dispatched and they found a woman in the passenger seat had been shot dead,” said Mi7 in a media statement.

Rawlins was the eldest of four siblings and a mother of three. Her children are aged 15, 12 and four years old.

One of her younger siblings, Shanté Ross, said the family was devastated when they heard she had died.

At the time of going to print, SAPS KZN Media centre spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Alexandra Road SAPS was “hot on the heels” of a suspect in connection with a murder on Wally Hayward Drive in Ashburton on Saturday night.