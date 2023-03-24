Safety comes first at this year’s Art in the Park

Witness Reporter

Plans for an incident-free Art in the Park have already had the tick box checked.

Over 5 000 patrons visited the Art in the Park event in 2022 and this year the organisers are looking forward to welcome more art enthusiasts to the event from April 27 to May 1.

A sector four meeting held at the Botanical Gardens was attended by Msunduzi Traffic Inspector J.Z. Mbanza, Warrant Officer B.P. Nzimande and Constable NI Ngobese from the Prestbury Police Station as well as safety officer Mike Amod of JRM Safety Solutions.

They are ready to ensure that all artists and patrons will be able to enjoy the spectacular 59th edition of the event. Amod said that they have the support of the team involved in safety and security. “We are 100% ready in terms of safety from the security cluster.

All aspects have been covered for both the public and the artists. We have the full support from fire and disaster management and SAPS

Art in the Park co-coordinating officer Mpume Ngubane said they are delighted to have an exciting line-up scheduled. “The park is ready to host the big build-up event, a prelude to hosting the 60th Art in the Park next year,” said Mbuso Zondi, senior communications officer at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi).

What to look forward to

“There is a plenty to look forward to at this year’s Art in the Park. Patrons can look forward to great art and fabulous entertainment as well as a play area for children.

We are delighted to introduce the Sip and Paint segment at this year’s event; and beauty treatments from the mobile beauty station

Patrons are advised that food, alcohol and beverages will not be allowed into the premises as there will be stalls at the event. Ticket cost R40 for adults, R30 for pensioners and no charge for children under 12.

For more information please contact Mpume Ngubane at the Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg Tourism Association (MPTA) on 033 345 0641.