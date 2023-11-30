Pietermaritzburg

News » Pietermaritzburg

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo
Journalist
1 minute read
30 Nov 2023
07:01

‘Safety is a collective responsibility’, says police

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Police reminded residents in the greater Edendale areas that ensuring their safety is a collective responsibility.

Members of the SA Police Service (Saps) at a parade in Cape Town. Photo: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
Members of the SA Police Service (Saps) at a parade in Cape Town. Photo: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

District commander, General Mduduzi Shezi, reiterated to community members in the greater Edendale area that ensuring their safety is a collective responsibility.

This follows a community engagement that was held recently at Thuthuka Hall, Edendale, aimed at raising crime awareness.

ALSO READ | Police arrest more than 70 suspects during operation

There are different stakeholders aimed at curbing crime which people need to work with which include community policing forums.

“In fact, there should be street committees in every corner to ensure the safety of residents. We urge residents to play their part to ensure that their communities are safe,” said Shezi.

He added that the crime rate in the area is high.

READ MORE
Edendale Tech eager to take their ‘Beautiful Game’ to the next level

ALSO READ | Scammers fail to swindle two cautious police trainee applicants

Recently, cases that are on the rise at the moment include house robberies. People get robbed in the comfort of their own home. We have different operations aimed at curbing crime this festive season.

“We will be looking mostly at crime contributing factors, which include alcohol, drugs and dangerous weapons,” he added.

Read more on these topics