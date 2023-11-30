‘Safety is a collective responsibility’, says police

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

District commander, General Mduduzi Shezi, reiterated to community members in the greater Edendale area that ensuring their safety is a collective responsibility.

This follows a community engagement that was held recently at Thuthuka Hall, Edendale, aimed at raising crime awareness.

ALSO READ | Police arrest more than 70 suspects during operation

There are different stakeholders aimed at curbing crime which people need to work with which include community policing forums.

“In fact, there should be street committees in every corner to ensure the safety of residents. We urge residents to play their part to ensure that their communities are safe,” said Shezi.

He added that the crime rate in the area is high.

ALSO READ | Scammers fail to swindle two cautious police trainee applicants

Recently, cases that are on the rise at the moment include house robberies. People get robbed in the comfort of their own home. We have different operations aimed at curbing crime this festive season.

“We will be looking mostly at crime contributing factors, which include alcohol, drugs and dangerous weapons,” he added.