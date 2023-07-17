SAHRC meets with Khan Road unrest victims in PMB

By Akheel Sewsunker

Two years after the atrocities of the July unrest, the wounds are still fresh for some Khan Road residents who are still awaiting justice for the crimes that were committed during that week.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) held a meeting at Truro Hall in Northdale on Saturday to fill in the gaps of the report on the events that transpired at the Khan Road informal settlement from July 9 to July 18, 2021, after two shooting incidents and a fire broke out at the settlement, leaving hundreds of residents homeless and sparking a humanitarian crisis.

Two cases of murder and one of arson were opened for investigation.

The commission aims to release their report over the course of the week, detailing the plight of the people who were affected the most by the July unrest.

It also aims to show how much progress has been made in the investigations during this time as well as to check on the promises that were made by the government during the unrest.

Residents

One of the residents who suffered greatly during this time was Zandile Nguse, whose son was killed during the July unrest unrest, and he has still not received justice for his killing.

Nguse, who has been staying at the informal settlement in Khan Road since she was 14, said the police were of minimal assistance during this time.

I did have a telephone number for the lead investigator. He consulted with me twice. The first time he informed me the matter had been struck off roll because the evidence was insufficient and he went further and said the doctor did not sign the post mortem report because the shot that was fired was a rubber bullet.

“I then showed him the death certificate that reflects that he died of natural causes and then he made a promise that he will go back to the doctor. He then came back for the second time and told me that the doctor has filled in the letter that makes clear that my son was shot in the right lung.

“He told me that he will proceed with investigations, but he never came back. He did not take witness statements and after that when I tried to phone him, I could never get him. When I went to the police station, I was told he was on leave.

“That was because when I phoned him, he told me the matter was struck off the roll. He never bothered to investigate the matter.

It is very very painful because I am sure that my son was killed by someone and this person has not been punished. It is like my son was like a dog that was killed for no reason and I do not understand. It is difficult for me to survive. Sometimes I feel like I’m losing my mind.

“This pain won’t go anywhere until justice is served. Some days I try to tell myself, this is my life now and I have to adapt, but it won’t go away until someone gets punished or someone comes forward and apologises and takes accountability; you cannot forgive someone without the person asking forgiveness, [without which] you can’t get peace. I am urging the commission to try and get justice. As the Khan Road community, all we want is justice.

SAHRC

According to SAHRC member Mateenah Hunter, the commission came to finalise their report.

“We are here to fill in the gaps for our report. We are here to speak to the people who have also given their statements before. We were unable to give everyone a platform to testify at the hearing. We are also here to see if there has been any progressions in their cases.”

The commission aims to finalise its report over the coming week and to release it to the public.