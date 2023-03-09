School robbery: Teacher shot

Londiwe Xulu

A teacher was shot at a primary school in Mpumuza, Pietermaritzburg, during an armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

AET spokesperson Renee Veenstra said a group of armed men entered the school and fired shots.

One teacher suffered a bullet graze and was rushed to hospital.

The armed men fled the school in a getaway car with cell phones, computers and laptops.

Ward Councillor

Ward 1 councillor Khulekani Msomi said pupils were still at school when the robbery occurred. He said they were sent home immediately after the shooting, still in shock at what had happened.

“Some of the teachers were in a meeting when these armed men came into the school. The teacher that was shot tried to close the door on them but was shot twice in the head and arm.

We are all worried about him. I was told about five shots were fired. You can imagine how traumatised the children were.

He said the school will be closed until the department tells them they can re-open.

“We have asked for counselling for the pupils and teachers before they continue with their studies.”

Msomi said the increase in crime in his ward was a huge concern and it was even more worrying that criminals are now targeting schools where they thought children were safe.

He said his office was also robbed by armed men last year and cell phones and other electronics were taken.

Crime is really rife in this area and the police are not doing much to assist. They arrived about an hour after the incident at the school even though they are not that far away. This is just an example of what happens almost daily in the area where police attend crime scenes late or don’t attend at all.

Last month, Funulwazi Primary School in Imbali was also robbed by six armed men who fled with laptops, cell phones and the principal’s car.

According to a teacher, who asked not to be named for security reasons, the gang ambushed two teachers in the staff room in the afternoon.

KZN Education Department

The KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said it was concerning that schools continued to be a soft target for crime.

Mahlambi said just last week they were relieved to learn that a group of men linked to several crimes at schools in the Pinetown District were arrested and appeared in court.

“Such incidents makes us fear that teachers and pupils will now be scared to go to schools. What’s also concerning is that these schools are within communities and there’s no way that no one knows about these criminals.

We are going to provide counselling for the teachers and pupils but we can’t always rely on that. The teacher that was shot was not only a teacher but a father and also has a family

KZN Police spokesperson

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiwe Ngcobo said four men were arrested on Wednesday shortly after the incident.

She said they are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court soon. “Plessislear police are investigating a case of attempted murder,” said Ngcobo.