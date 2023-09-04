Senior teacher accused of sexual harassment, intimidation suspended

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A senior teacher at a top Pietermaritzburg school has been suspended amid allegations from sexual harassment, intimidation, nepotism to misconduct.

The school governing body (SGB) made the announcement to parents on Monday, “The suspension is apparently a precautionary suspension, presumably in anticipation of disciplinary steps that will now be instituted by the Department of Education against him, following the interviews that were held with the numerous complainants last week,” said the SGB chairman.

Other allegations were of “inappropriate behaviour on school trips, including excessive drinking and smoking in front of pupils, verbal abuse towards staff members, screaming at staff members, throwing files at staff members, emotional blackmail and badmouthing staff members behind their backs”.

This suspension comes after the SGB failed to have him removed through an urgent court interdict at the high court, and following that, the teacher took the SGB to the labour court for non-payment of his salary and won.

The SGB said it will be meeting with the school leadership in the coming days to discuss a way forward and to make sure that the school functioned normally while it awaited to hear what the Department of Education will do next.

We will keep you informed of developments. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact me or a member of the SGB.

“Together we will ensure that our pupils and staff can enjoy their school days in a united, transparent and supportive environment,” said the chairman.

Parents gathered at the school on Monday morning to show support to school staff ahead of the announcement.

More than 80 parents cheered as teachers entered the school gates.

We wish to thank every parent who has supported the school, the staff and the governing body through the past few months. It has indeed been a difficult period for our school.

“Thank you very much for every message and every word and deed of encouragement. We would like to recognise and thank every parent who came to school this morning to show that they care and to cheer on our champion staff who have persevered through this difficult time,” added the chairperson.