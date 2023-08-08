Sewage plagues city

By Chanel George

Msunduzi Municipality’s waste management has come under scrutiny following sewage blockages in various residential areas, as well as in and around the CBD.

Service provision appears to have taken a back seat while the municipality has redistributed funds to the renovation of halls and funded a millionaire’s football team, said councillors.

They have been trying to get information about when the municipality intends addressing the city’s sewage crisis.

Some of the wards in Pietermaritzburg experiencing sewage issues include ward 32 (Woodlands), ward 28 (Northdale), ward 30 (Orient Heights, Bakerville Heights area), ward 31 (Bombay Heights), ward 37 (Hayfields) and ward 35 (Sobantu, Lincoln Meade and Mountain Rise).

Given that the city has been unable to address the sewage problems for three weeks, there are fears of a potential cholera outbreak in affected wards.

One of the cases of sewage spillage is in an open field in Woodlands Extension. This has been reported many times to the municipality and the foul smell is permeating the entire neighbourhood.

Ward Councillor

Councillor of ward 32, Garth Middleton, said not only has he reported the problem to the municipality, but he has also come up with a solution to help the city in resolving the sewage problems.

He said he suggested to the municipality that they work with HazClean, a local private company, to help fix the problem before it gets out of hand.

I spoke to a senior manager who informed me that Msunduzi does not have any high-pressure jet machine trucks as they have gone in for repairs, which means that the city’s sewage issues will worsen until the municipality finds an alternative solution.

He claimed a senior manager had informed him that although the municipality was attempting to hire a different truck from Durban, it has not yet done so.

“I’ve got videos and even confirmed statements from senior managers stating they have no equipment to attend to the blockage. While the residents in the city are suffering, the municipality saw fit to sponsor R27 million for a soccer team,” said Middleton.

He said residents are billed a sewage charge of about R200, yet they receive no service delivery.

“When residents fail to meet any payment, they are disconnected and have to pay a R750 disconnection charge and a reconnection fee,” said Middleton.

Residents

Sydlenn Finger, a resident of ward 32 in Woodlands said people who live in the area have to keep their doors closed because of the stench.

“The children can’t play outside because the field they played in is right next to the sewer,” she said.

Douglas Robert, councillor of ward 36 in Pelham, said they currently have a recurring issue at the Mkondeni Spruit that affects Mkondeni, residents in Murray Road, residents in Meadows and areas all the way through Hayfields.

On a walk undertaken by a member of the community this weekend, three manholes were identified as overflowing, in Mimosa Road, under the small bridge by the taxi rank and on the railway line behind SAI Paints. All have previously been reported but, due to the lack of equipment in the municipality, none have been attended to successfully.

“A number of councillors have requested that a high-pressure truck be contracted to fix the current issues while we wait for municipal vehicles to get repaired,” said Robert.

He said, to date, they have had no response. Two helpful members in sanitation are at their wits end with the lack of resources and assistance, he said.

Dr Bhorat, who has a surgery in Pietermaritzburg, spoke to The Witness and explained how cholera is transmitted.

“Cholera can be contracted by drinking contaminated water or eating food contaminated with cholera bacteria. In an epidemic, the source of contamination is frequently an infected person’s excrement, which contaminates water or food. The disease can spread quickly in areas with inadequate sewage and drinking water treatment,” added the doctor.

Msunduzi municipality

Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the municipality is aware of a number of blocked sewers that have been reported.

Our teams have have been responding with speed to address these issues. We recently experienced a challenge with the equipment that went for repairs. However, in order to ensure that we improve our response time and address the backlog, we are expecting additional equipment today.

She said the challenge of blocking manholes continues to be a problem, despite the speed with which municipal teams move to address the blockages.

“The municipality continues to urge the members of the community to not dispose of foreign objects in the system to avoid blockages and overflows,” said Mkhize.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience caused.