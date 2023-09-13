Sewer problem for Pietermaritzburg graves

By Chanel George

A Pietermaritzburg man cannot visit his wife’s grave at Mountain Rise cemetery due to sewage gushing over the gravesites.

Dr Keith Wimble, who regularly visits the grave of his wife, who died 30 years ago, told The Witness that when he visited her grave two days ago, he found sewage pouring over her gravesite.

Previously, he said he had been contending with overgrown grass that made it difficult to access his wife’s grave.

The gravesite is visited every Friday by two of my staff who ensure that the gravestone is cleaned and the surroundings are trimmed

“They brought back photographs of the water running alongside the gravestone two weeks ago. This led to me going to check on what their photographs captured,” said Wimble. “There was a strong stench in the air as I approached her grave; this was when I noticed the sewage running on the road, over the graves, and along the walkway.”

He said, by the looks of it, the sewage seemed to be coming from the residential area situated above the cemetery. He said he was growing frustrated at the constant hurdles he faced every time he tried to access his wife’s grave and ensure it was properly maintained.

Ward 32 councillor Garth Middleton said he has been suffering with sewage issues within his ward for three months, and is aware of the sewage spill at the cemetery. “The sewage in question is situated in Peach Road, in Woodlands,” Middleton said.

A resident from the northern areas, who asked to remain unnamed, said it was extremely heartbreaking to hear that sewage is now flowing onto the graves of our loved ones. This is now added to the already unkempt state of the cemetery.

This issue at Mountain Rise Cemetery comes a week after the The Witness published a story of a Durban woman whose parents’ graves had been soaking in raw sewage for the past five months due to a ruptured sewer pipe in the Mobeni Heights Cemetery, south of Durban.

Lethinjabulo Phungula said when her parents died, they wanted to bury them quickly due to the tragic nature of their deaths. They had difficulty finding a cemetery with space close to their home, which is the reason why they ended up at Mobeni,” she said.

Phungula said at the time they buried her parents the site seemed okay, but when they returned to visit and clean the graves in April, they found that a pipe had burst and there was raw sewage on her parents’ graves.

Phungula said her family has asked the municipality to exhume her parents’ bodies and rebury them somewhere.

The municipality has not yet responded to her plea.

Following up on the issue, The Witness learnt that eThekwini Municipality had conducted a clean-up operation to remove the pollution, and that a contractor will be hired to fix the damage.

The water and sanitation unit has recommended that markings be erected in cemeteries to inform grave diggers of where sewer and water lines run in order to prevent future instances.

An article published by Public Eye earlier this year described the appalling state of the Mountain Rise cemetery.

Prior to a recent clean-up and grass-cutting done by the municipality, the sites were in a deplorable state with overgrown grass.

Other issues faced by those who visited the cemetery included broken tombstones, overflowing dustbins, destroyed guardhouses, broken fencing, torn off palisade fencing, fallen trees, potholed roads and non-functioning crematoriums.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the matter is under investigation.