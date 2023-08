By Witness Reporter

A teacher from a school in the northern suburbs, charged with sexual assault, appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The teacher, who can’t be named until he pleads to the charge, is out on bail.

He was supported in court by some of the teachers from the school. The Witness was unable to get more information regarding the matter.

The teacher will appear in court again on September 5.