Shisanyama owner shot dead in front of patrons in Mkondeni

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A shisanyama owner was shot dead in front of his customers in Mkondeni on Thursday evening.

It is alleged that Monde Mathiso (29) from Sacca informal settlement was at his shop serving two customers when an unknown man arrived.

A source close to the incident told Weekend Witness that the man allegedly passed by the two customers who were waiting for their orders. He then drew a firearm and shot Mathiso once.

The two customers and a man, who was standing at the side of the shop, ran away.

“After a short while a man went back to the shop and found the owner lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the head.”

He said the alleged killer also took a cellphone, cash and wallet. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said Alexandra Road police are investigating a case of murder following the incident.

“It is alleged that a 29-year-old man was shot dead. Reports indicate that personal belongings of a certain patron were stolen during the shooting,” she said