Shop owner fears for his life after gunmen flee with cash

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The owner of a container shop in KwaMpumuza fears for his life after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday.

At about 2 pm two armed men allegedly stormed into Fikile Belelo’s shop on Ndlovu Road, Pietermaritzburg, while he was offloading goods from his car.

They demanded money. They took about R7 300 and fled in Belelo’s car, which they later abandoned.

A terrified Belelo, who has had his shop for seven years, believes he is lucky to be alive.

I can't help but think what if they come back. What will happen next?

He wants the criminals to be found and arrested. A concerned community member, who didn’t want to be named due to safety reasons, said it is not the first time that criminals have targeted the shop.

“The area has become so dangerous. Criminals target homes and businesses in broad daylight,” said the resident.

Msunduzi Municipality Ward 1 Councillor Khulekani Msomi said they plan to have a community meeting to see what can be done to deal with the issue of rising crime in the area.

“We think if the community comes together and hires a private security company things will go back to normal and our area will be safe again,” he said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala appealed to residents with information to come forward as this may help in finding the robbers.

The robbery came just days after a primary school teacher was shot during an armed robbery in the same area last Wednesday afternoon.

The armed men fled the school in a car with cellphones, computers and laptops.