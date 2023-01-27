‘Show us the plan to save our city’

Londiwe Xulu

Reactions to Msunduzi Municipality’s latest audit outcome have been damning.

Hopes of improvement for the municipality while it remains under administration have been dashed after they regressed to a qualified audit opinion for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Some of the Auditor-General’s (AG) audit compliance findings showed poor expenditure management as well as strategic planning and performance management, failure to pay debt on time and not taking appropriate action against officials of the municipality where investigations proved financial misconduct.

The municipality was also not following reasonable steps to prevent irregular expenditure and unauthorised expenditure amounting to millions.

These are some of the issues that have been discussed in council meetings with plans discussed for ways to improve.

Chairperson of Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc), Anthony Waldhausen, said they had high hopes for a good audit performance in the 2020/2021 financial year.

He said they were hoping lessons were learnt from the previous years.

Waldhausen said it was disappointing and alarming that the municipality received a qualified audit opinion after achieving an unqualified audit opinion in the previous 2020/2021 financial year.

He said it was deeply concerning that they regressed with no improvements.

The internal systems show poor financial management practices, the inability of the municipality to implement its debt control policies and its inability to pay creditors on time. It is for this reason that contractors are sceptical of wanting to provide their services to the municipality as they will not be paid on time.

He said the provincial department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), which is supporting the municipality while under administration, was unable to rescue the municipality. “It has been four years now and we do not see any turnaround strategy and plans to save this wonderful city.

We also note with despair, the Msunduzi council’s poor prioritisation towards service delivery and not fixing all their internal systems and rather focusing on vanity projects like a R3 million sponsorship for a New Year party, a R28 million sponsorship for Maritzburg United, R1,8 million for luxurious vehicles, R75 million on bonuses and now the mayor’s and municipal officials’ visit to a smart city event in Taiwan in March.

“This must question the powers that be’s commitment to a better life for all its residents and saving our city,” said Waldhausen.

He said they were extremely dismayed by the audit outcomes adding it looked like the city was regressing and they were losing hope in the council leadership “who are unable to govern”.

The question remains, what is Cogta going to do about it?

He added that after seeing the failures of the municipality, they have been advocating for the past few years to invoke Section 139 that would have the council dissolved and the city run by an administrator.

Waldhausen said they were calling on Pietermaritzburg’s residents to stand together, get organised and hold the leadership accountable.

According to the Auditor-General’s compliance findings, the municipality failed to prevent unauthorised expenditure amounting to R510,13 million, the majority of it caused by overspending on the budget.

They also failed to take reasonable steps to prevent an irregular expenditure of R106,32 million, the majority of it caused by non-compliance with supply chain management regulations.

Allegations of fraud, corruption and theft

Meanwhile, allegations of fraud, corruption, theft, recruitment, mismanagement and supply chain management irregularities between August 2020 to June 30 last year were investigated by the internal audit.

As a result, 32 investigations were conducted of which 21 were concluded and reported to the council.

Seventeen of these investigations resulted in disciplinary action against certain officials of the municipality while eleven investigations were still in progress.

During the audit, the AG also identified poor management of the New England Road landfill site but management was implementing corrective actions which will be followed up in the next audit.

On Thursday, in a press statement, the DA called on the KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala to declare the municipality a man-made disaster.

“This came about after the municipality, which was in its fourth year of administration, relapsed into a qualified audit opinion despite receiving ‘help’ from the provincial Cogta and the National Treasury.

It is abundantly clear that there is a lack of political will from both the leadership of this municipality and ultimately the provincial leadership to fix this city. National Treasury must take over the reins, the AG must motivate the SIU to be sent in to clean up without fear, favour and political interference.

Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business

CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business, Melanie Veness said it was disturbing how far things had deteriorated and added there was now uncertainty regarding Msunduzi’s going concern status since it’s been under administration for years.

Veness said rather than improving, the situation seemed to be getting worse and it was clear from the AG’s report why this was the case.

“There were material misstatements regarding current assets, revenue and performance and we had unauthorised expenditure of R510,13 million and irregular expenditure of R106,32 million — where is the accountability and the consequence management?