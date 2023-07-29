Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo keeps his boxing title

By Jerry Barnes

The Pietermaritzburg born Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo managed to retain his South African Junior Welterweight title on a 12- round unanimous point decision against Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo.

The fight took place yesterday, Friday night at Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

Dlomo who is originally from Elandskop was very lucky to outpoint his opponent, Lebogo.

The challenger had a plan and gave the champion a tough time from the onset. The fight was well attended by local boxing followers.

Msunduzi Municipality

The Msunduzi Municipality Mayor Mzi Thebolla told The Witness last night that for Pietermaritzburg people to attend in big numbers is a positive sign to prove that sport is back in the City