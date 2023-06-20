Six accused of kidnapping Pietermaritzburg pupil appear in court

By Akheel Sewsunker

All six men who are accused of kidnapping a local teenager appeared in court on Tuesday in what was their third appearance.

The six men appeared before the Pietermaritzburg’s Magistrates Court.

The proceedings were finally allowed to kick off as the Urdu interpreter was present to translate to four of the six men, who are Pakistani nationals.

The six men are accused of kidnapping local teenager, Abdul Mateen Khalid in May and holding him hostage for several days before police and various security companies managed to track him down to a house in Umzinto, on the south coast.

The accused allegedly planned to extort R11.5 million from Khalid’s family.

Court proceedings

The men were read their rights and the case remanded for July 4, for a formal bail application which was the earliest date that the interpreter could avail himself.

Omar Riaz, Mohamed Faisal, Rana Yaseen and Nayeed Khan have appeared twice before this, but without the interpreter, the case could not move forward.

For three out of the four Pakistani nationals, it was their first offence, but it was the second offence for Yaseen.

Yaseen was previously convicted for kidnapping and received a five year suspended sentence which he told the magistrate had expired.

The men were urged by the magistrate to have their legal representative present, so that the case can move forward with the bail application.

The other two men, Thembinkosi Hadebe and Thulani Mncwabe, who are charged with kidnapping and attempted extortion have also had their case remanded to July 4, which will ensure that all six men appear on the same day.