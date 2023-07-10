Some informal areas in Pietermaritzburg to be electrified

By Shorné Bennie

Certain informal settlements in Pietermaritzburg will be connected to the electricity grid, in terms of a recent council resolution that approved the provision of electricity infrastructure to the areas in the 2023/2024 budget.

This follows a grant of R7 million from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Msunduzi Municipality said in a recent press statement that the money will go towards connecting 500 homes to the grid in Thembalihle, Zamokuhle phase two, Swapo and Haniville phase two and the Nkululeko informal settlement.

The project has been welcomed as it will address the issues of illegal connections that overload transformers, electrocution and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said that the project will be completed in the 2023/2024 financial year. He urged residents to care for the infrastructure as it will be beneficial to them.

This is one of the ways in which the issue of illegal connections will be addressed. It means that our transformers will not be strained and everyone will have access to electricity. There will be fewer residents getting electrocuted.

“Not everyone will receive electricity to their homes, as the 500 connections must be split among the areas. The bulk electricity infrastructure for the houses will also be included in the amount. There is a possibility that the Sacca informal settlement will be included but we are waiting for the finalisation of a case as the municipality does not own that land.

“We are asking residents to be patient as the process starts,” said Thebolla. The mayor said that residents will have to pay for the electricity supply and those who cannot afford it must apply for indigent status. There will be no connection fee.

“Those who have illegal connections will now be able to be joined to a proper system. We will also be issuing smart meters so that everyone is included in the project,” said Thebolla.

DA Caucus leader Ross Strachan said that the issue of illegal connections must be addressed before the electrification process is completed.

Registered meters must be installed before electrification. However, they [the municipality] must ensure that priority upgrades of infrastructure must also be prioritised in rate-paying areas as a matter of urgency.

IFP Caucus leader Thinasonke Ntombela said that it would be wasteful expenditure of the R7 million project if the issue of proper housing has not been solved before implementing the electricity infrastructure.

If there is no formal housing or if they are not planning to change the informal houses to formal homes then this will be a waste.

“The issue of proper housing must be solved before they embark on such a project,” said Ntombela. Ward 29 ANC Councillor Spha Madlala said that as the residents in the areas will finally be able to have access to electricity, the strain on the current infrastructure will be eased.

“We held a meeting with residents of Haniville and Swapo and they are happy. Many poor families will be able to have electricity. They have heard of the benefits to being part of a formal electricity supply. This will reduce the number of electrocutions in the area.”

“They have been told to apply for indigent status and we are urging them to care for the infrastructure that will be supplying them with the electricity. We will be hosting more meetings to inform and educate the remainder of the residents about the formal electricity supply,” said Madlala.