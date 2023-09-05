South Africans brace for another fuel price hike

By Witness Reporter

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, announced that there will be another adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from Wednesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase. Both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase by R1,71 per litre.

The price of diesel (0,05% sulphur) will increase by R2,84 per litre, while diesel with 0,005% sulphur will go up by R2,76 per litre.

ALSO READ | Headache for citizens as fuel prices set to go up again

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost R2,78 per litre more, while the price of LP Gas increases by R2,26 per kilogram.

Bolt driver in Pietermaritzburg, Njabulo Dubazane, expressed his unhappiness with the petrol price increase, saying, “The government is really inconsiderate. I am a Bolt driver. This petrol increase is affecting me as all the money I make goes to petrol.”

Mbali Buthelezi, who was filling up her car just before the price increase, said, “My work is road-based. I travel almost on a daily basis. I’m tired of complaining anymore because it’s not like anything is going to get better,” she said.

ALSO READ | ‘Fuel price decrease is good for transporters’

Alfred Moore, a resident in Pietermaritzburg said the price increases will affect delivery companies and residents that depend on online shopping, as delivery prices will also increase.

“These increases are truly unfortunate and are hurting the pocket,” he said.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors.

International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, for example, shipping costs.