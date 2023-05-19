Special needs school without electricity for two weeks

By Shorné Bennie

A special needs school in Northdale has been without electricity for two weeks.

The school was disconnected for allegedly owing R862 685,21 to the Msunduzi Municipality.

Parents of the pupils at H.S Ebrahim School said they are concerned their children are unable to make use of the necessary learning materials and attend classes, and as a result have been subjected to a disruption of their daily routine.

Pupils who stay in the hostel at the school have been sent home until electricity is restored.

Devan Williams, a parent of an autistic pupil at the school, said he wants to know how the bill accumulated to the amount and who is responsible for payment.

“We believe that the school account is in arrears for at least R800 000. Is the Department of Education aware of the crisis that the school is facing? It’s a matter of urgency, still there are no answers. How do they expect our children to attend school as they need electricity for the different learning mediums? What about our children who [rely on] certain routines to cope?” said Williams.

Tebogo Diholo said he was concerned about when his child will return to school as those staying in the hostels had to be sent home. He has a child at the school with speech difficulty.

Pupils who stay in the hostels had to be sent home and my daughter was one of them. They had to be sent home as there was no electricity and it has to be secure at night for the pupils. My child has not been going to school. We don’t know when the issue will be solved.

School governing body chairperson Zolani Gqiba said they feel despondent and helpless as nothing has been done to restore the electricity at the school.

“We don’t know when the electricity will be restored. We had a meeting with the mayor and municipality, but we still don’t have a way forward. The school has not received its annual funding and it is part of the reason why we are in arrears for this huge amount.

“The school is a poor school, we cannot even ask parents to come together and raise the funds. They pay what they can afford and at times there is non-payment. We are concerned about the pupils, we had to send those living in the hostels home, due to security as there is no electricity,” said Gquiba.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said school has been allowed to make part payment of the debt as a deposit to enable the urgent reconnection of supply.

“We had numerous discussions with the school, both prior to the disconnection as well as after.

“The school has been allowed to make part payment to fit the debt as a deposit to enable the urgent reconnection of supply. The principal and their representatives are discussing the matter with the governing body and the Department of Education,” Mkhize said.

She urged that all payments must be made timeously every month to avoid disconnection

“The municipality urges all consumers to come forward and make arrangements towards updating their accounts. Otherwise, we will not hesitate to disconnect those accounts which remain in arrears,” said Mkhize.

The Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said that they are engaging with the municipality regarding the matter.