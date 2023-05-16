State will not oppose the bail application of former bodyguard in murder case

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The state yesterday made a U-turn in the case of a former city bodyguard, saying it no longer opposes the man being granted bail.

This emerged on Monday at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court during Mzwemali Ngubane’s (43) bail application which started last week.

Ngubane is facing a charge of murder. It is alleged that he shot and killed Nkosinathi Radebe on April 26, loaded his body in a municipal car and dumped it in the river next to the Greater Edendale Mall.

Rabebe was last seen with his friend on the same day at around 11 pm. Gunshots were heard from the place where he was last seen with his friends but his body was not there.

However, blood and cartridges were found at the scene. His body was discovered two days later after he had been reported missing.

On Monday, Ngubane’s attorney Richard Stuurman was expected to call a witness, Mduduzi Shezi, to provide clarity on how police discovered Radebe’s body.

Shezi no longer available to testify

However, he too made a U-turn saying he no longer intended on calling Shezi to testify.

He said that he was informed by Shezi’s family member that he was not available to testify.

Stuurman told the court there is no evidence confirming that Ngubane directed the police to where Radebe’s body had been dumped.

There is no evidence in this court stating that information about the pointing out that was taken down in a pocket book, was read back to Ngubane for confirmation. The court has also not seen that pocket book.

The state said this is a confusing matter and that they are relying on the DNA results of the blood found in the municipal car.

“We know that DNA results take time to come back and it will be not fair for the accused to be kept in custody. Bail can be fixed on strict conditions,” said state prosecutor Bongile Marhamnco.

The arrest

Ngubane was arrested when he went to the Plessislaer Police Station to open a case of attempted murder, after he allegedly got involved in a shootout with unknown people.

Last week, Warrant Officer Teddy Moses Sithole, who arrested Ngubane, testified that Ngubane told him he was involved in a shooting incident in which people were firing shots at him.

Ngubane said he retaliated and one person was injured. He said he took this person and left him by the river because he was confused.

Sithole also said Ngubane directed him to where the body was found.

Stuurman is denying what Sithole told the court.

He said there is no evidence linking Ngubane to the murder. He said Sithole was called to testify as a cover-up because the state case is weak.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Mfanuvele Innocent Gumede had also filed an affidavit opposing Ngubane’s being released saying that there is evidence that links him to the murder.

Judgment in the bail application is expected on Tuesday.