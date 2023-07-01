Sunshine is still as bright as ever

By Akheel Sewsunker

A local centenarian recently celebrated her 104th birthday and she is still very capable of living her life to its maximum capacity, despite her advanced age.

Rookmin “Sunshine” Singh is still a very independent woman.

“She is still so strong,” said her daughter, Romila Singh.

She is capable of walking on her own. She has no sicknesses. She went to the doctor recently and they did blood tests for her and there was no sickness.

Singh (75) jokes that her mother has an army of descendants.

“She had six children, 20 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 29 great-great grandchildren. She can fight a whole war with all these children,” she said.

ALSO READ | Elderly woman murdered in Richmond

Sunshine was born on June 27, 1919, and in that time she has witnessed and lived through a plethora of events such as the Great Depression, the Second World War, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the end of Apartheid and most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic, which she remained in total isolation for.

Sunshine has endured many losses as well. She has survived four of her six children and lost two of her sons in the past year.

Singh added that her mother is still very able.

She still travels a lot, last year she went to the Kruger National Park and she enjoyed it a lot and we want to take her again this year.

“She used to travel a lot when she was younger, taking the taxi often to see her friends,” she said.

Singh added that they plan to host a party for her mother.

“On Saturday, her family from Durban will be coming to visit her and to spend some time with her …

“They want to spend as much time as possible with her,” said Singh.

She added that she hopes to take good care of her mother.

“It is hard now, especially because I am also getting old but I hope to take care of her for as long as I can,” she said.