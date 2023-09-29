Suspect in Imbali birthday shootings arrested

By Lethiwe Makhanya

An intelligence-led operation by the Plessislaer police has resulted in the arrest of a man who is implicated in a series of crimes, including the murder of four people at an Imbali birthday celebration last year.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday at around 5 pm by Plessislaer detectives, working together with Aphiwe Protection Services. He was arrested in the Maqeleni area of Imbali.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the suspect is linked to the murder of four people who were shot and killed in the Maqeleni area in October last year.

Nontando Ndlovu, Nduduzo Miya and Lusanda Zimu were shot dead, while two other people were shot and injured, with one of them, Siyabon­ga Phungula, dying in hospital.

The incident took place at the Khumalo homestead when two unknown men, one of whom was wearing a mask, stormed into the house and ordered all the people in the house to lie down and hand over their cell phones.

The gunmen then opened fire.

There were about 13 people in the house, including two children, when the incident took place. One of the children was apparently three years old at the time. Everyone had gathered at the house to celebrate Ndlovu’s birthday on that day.

Gwala said the police had launched a manhunt for the suspects and information received on Wednesday led them to Maqeleni.

The suspect is charged with the four cases of murder. He is expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Friday. He might also be linked to other cases that took place in Imbali, which includes murder and house robbery.

This was the second shooting incident that had taken place at the Khumalo homestead last year. In January the owners of the house were attacked and killed.

Zodwa Khumalo (57) and her husband Mandla Khumalo’s shooting (58) followed the shooting of their son, Qiniso Khumalo (17), who was shot a few hours before his parents, while he was walking with his 18-year-old friend.