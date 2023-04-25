Sweetwaters residents traumatised by spike in violent crime

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Things are getting out of hand.

This is how Sweetwaters residents have described the crime rate in the area after a woman’s body was found on Friday.

The woman, who is believed to be from the Gezubuso area in Vulindlela, was found with her hands tied behind her back in a bushy area in Mbutshane.

ALSO READ | Final suspect linked to Copesville crime spree has been arrested

It is still unclear how she ended up in Sweetwaters.

Ward councilor Jabu Ngubo said they are concerned about what is going on in the area.

This is the fourth body now that has been found in the same place. What we do not know is if these people are being killed in the area or if they are killed somewhere and their bodies get dumped in the area.

“It is very concerning because people are feeling unsafe because of the high rise of crime in the area,” she said. Ngubo said they believe that the small patch of bush where the bodies are being dumped is contributing to the crime wave and they have started clearing it up to make it safe for residents.

“We are also calling for community members and other structures like the community policing forum and others to work together in fighting crime. The plan that we currently have is to get a police station in the area, but since this might take long, the police visibility in the area will also assist.”

A resident, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said what is happening in the area was traumatising and an injustice to the residents.

“We now have to look over our shoulders all the time because we don’t know what will happen next…”

Things are just getting out of hand in this area because there are also a lot of unknown cars with no number plates driving up and down in the area

ALSO READ | Updated: Alleged Imbali shooter in court

Said resident Mbali Dlamini: “Police need to take action and arrest these criminals now. They have gone too far. I believe that if they see people getting arrested, it will scare them off.” Pietermaritzburg acting police spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh confirmed that the body of a woman aged 21 had been found.

“At this stage, it is not clear how she was killed. We are awaiting a post-mortem report. Her hands were tied behind her back. Plessislaer police are investigating a case of murder and no one has been arrested,” he said. Singh said the body has since been identified by her family.”