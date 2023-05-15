Sweetwaters Tavern owner dies

By Clive Ndou

The owner of the Sweetwaters tavern, which grabbed national headlines last July, when four patrons were gunned down in a shooting spree, has died.

According to a family spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Mntambo (72), who was the owner of Samkelisiwe Tavern in Sweetwater, died while being transported to hospital on Wednesday evening.

There were no visible signs showing that he was unwell. He collapsed while at his business premises and died before arriving at the hospital for assistance,” Samson Zuma, the family spokesperson said.

In July last year, Mntambo found himself at the centre of attention after gunman stormed into his tavern and opened fire on unsuspecting patrons.

The shooting at Mntambo’s tavern happened a few hours before 15 people were massacred at a tavern in Nomzamo in Soweto.

ALSO READ | Sweetwaters man gets life in prison for double murder

The killings at both taverns raised fears that the murders were linked to terrorism.

However, the perceptions proved to be inaccurate following the arrest of four people in connection with the Samkelisiwe Tavern shooting.

NPA

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Samkelisiwe Tavern killing was linked to the drug business.

Zuma described Mntambo’s death as a shock.

“Even though he had complained of chest pains about two months ago, he was treated and appeared to have fully recovered. His death is a massive blow to the entire family as he was a breadwinner. Several members of the extended family also depend on him for financial support.

Local councillor Thobani Zuma said Mntambo was one of the few successful businesspeople in the area.

He was a role model who was a source of inspiration to the community at large. He loved his community and would often donate money to the less fortunate. Even when it came to those people who died at the tavern in July, he assisted in terms of the burials and other expenses. His death is a big loss to the community.

Mntambo also ran a grocery shop and bottle store. Twenty years ago he quit his job as truck driver to start his own business.

ALSO READ | Armed assailants open fire at Pietermaritzburg tavern, leaving five injured and one dead

Survived by his wife, Thembi, three children and some grandchildren, Mntambo will be laid to rest on Saturday.