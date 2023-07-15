Symposium to support LGBTQ community

By Akheel Sewsunker

The KZN Legislature held its fourth annual LGBTQIA+ symposium at the Truro Hall in Northdale yesterday.

The symposium’s purpose was to show support and to help end discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community under the theme of “Strengthening Solidarity for Inclusion, Visibility and Representation”.

It was attended by a number of officials, including the mayors of uMgungundlovu and Msunduzi, Mzi Zuma and Mzimkhulu Thebolla, respectively.

Zuma, who welcomed all assembled guests and delegates, called for equality for all.

We need to accept each other for the choices we make. These life experiences will chart the way forward. It is harder for the LGBTQIA+ community. We all have a role to play in educating our communities and pushing for reforms of systematic human rights violations.

Zuma added that the amount of discrimination that the LGBTQIA+ community faced was incredible.

“There is the challenge of discrimination. Law enforcement needs to respond swiftly against those perpetuating these crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community. It should worry us that there are low levels of reporting hate crimes that are directed against the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The reported cases don’t show the actual number of these cases. Specific efforts need to be made by us all so that [there is] no discrimination [and] so human rights violations become a thing of the past,” said Zuma.

Challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ community

Nontembeko Boyce, member of the KZN Legislature, outlined the hard journey that the LGBTQIA+ community faces.

“We started this symposium in 2019. We want to fight the discrimination with education so that people are able to go out and talk and educate people about LGBTQIA+ people,” she said.

She added that trans people within the LGBTQIA+ community go through a hard journey.

The journey that trans people go through is difficult and inaccessible. The pain of accessing psychological treatment is extremely prevalent.

KZN Legislature member MEC Mbalenhle Frazer said schools were being taught to respect and welcome LGBTQIA+ members.

“We want to promote an open dialogue and empathy in pupils, teachers and communities. There is a lack of guidelines on dealing with discrimination [on the basis] of sexuality in schools,” she said.