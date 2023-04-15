Taking a stand against dumping

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A determined group of youth from KwaPata in Pietermaritzburg have taken a stand against increasing incidents of illegal dumping in the area.

The group has started a non-profit organisation called The Green Youth of KwaPata which deals with taking care of the environment which includes cleaning illegal dumping sites, rivers and stormwater drains.

The organisation was established in October last year.

Msunduzi municipality has always encouraged people to take a stand against illegal dumping through a programme called “Name and shame”.

Thanduxolo Memela, who is a member of the organisation, told Weekend Witness there are currently eight members.

“Seeing a lot of illegal dumping in the area, is what encouraged us to come together and start this organisation. We want to clean our area and make it one of the cleanest in the city. Our area has a problem of blocked storm water drains caused by illegal dumping. Even the rivers are full of rubbish,” he said.

He said the organisation believe it is important for them to keep the environment clean and also teach the residents the importance of having a healthy environment.

“We also encourage other areas to do the same. We know that our city is known as not such a clean city and we are trying to change that.

We believe that if we can work together as a community and as the municipality we can bring a change.

Memela said apart from cleaning up they also have meetings where they teach residents about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said dumping illegally is a crime and during certain times of the year, the city sees patterns in terms of an increase in illegal dumping and issues related to illegal dumping.

“The responsibility for degrading the environment lies with the person who generates waste. In our case, we apply the ‘polluter pays’ principle. This states that if you dispose of waste illegally, a fine will be issued and perpetrators will also be liable for cleaning the area, inclusive of disposal fees.”

We are also working on end routes to reduce illegal dumping since it is a crime and it must be managed and strategies improved upon over time.

Mkhize said they welcome the initiative by the community and encouraged more communities to clean up areas where they work, live, play and do business.

“We also request residents to ensure that they take our their refuse bags in accordance with the schedule and they must use bins which we have strategically placed around the city to ensure that littering is avoided. We urge them to continue reporting illegal dumping.”

She said efforts are still being made to combat illegal dumping one of those is through the “Name and Shame” programme.

She said the municipality went as far as to provide Peace Officers with vehicles so that they can move around and conduct monitoring to ensure that the community affected by illegal dumping receives assistance.

“Due to the social media campaign, people are also reporting and naming and shaming the perpetrators, thus producing a high number of charges. There has been a noticeable increase in fines issued, yet we cannot escape the fact that users are responsible for their actions.”