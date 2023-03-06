Tatham Art Gallery not maintained and priceless artworks have been ruined

Chanel George

Friends of the Tatham Art Gallery (Fotag) are dissatisfied with the gallery’s condition, which includes holes in the ceiling and leaks in the ceiling caused by last year’s heavy rainfall, which has ruined priceless artworks on display.

When The Witness visited the gallery recently, it was closed to the public due to maintenance issues. There were visible ceiling leaks on the second floor outside the building.

ALSO READ | Open letter to the Tatham Art Gallery manager

Gail Peckham, a member of Fotag, who has been involved with the gallery for about 30 years as an interested member of the public and later as a volunteer on one of its committees, claims that precious artworks have been damaged due to a lack of maintenance by the municipality, who are responsible for repairs and maintenance.

My concern is that unless proper care is taken of the gallery and its valuable art contents, it will follow in the footsteps of other historic buildings in the city under the care of this municipality and eventually become derelict and a loss to the citizens and visitors to our city, just like what has happened at the Johannesburg Art Gallery. The Tatham Art Gallery is one of the few remaining treasures of Pietermaritzburg. We don’t want to lose it.

She said that she isn’t sure how long the building has been in this state; however, it’s the manager’s job to be on the ball when it comes to repairs and maintenance of the building to ensure that there is no damage to the invaluable artworks on display.

ALSO READ | Tatham Art Gallery pays tribute to former director Brendan Bell

“I don’t have a timeframe but I am aware that for some years the gallery has experienced problems with a leaking roof and other maintenance issues.

“The current damage happened with the recent heavy rains. While the municipality is responsible for properly maintaining the building, the gallery manager should also be proactive in moving artworks whenever there is a possible risk of damage from the leaking roof, but it appears this was not done before the latest damage.”

Valuable artwork has been damaged as a result. The previous manager and acting manager were always proactive in moving the artwork before it could be damaged.

The Tatham Art Gallery is a historical building which requires more attention. Peckham said she is dissatisfied with the municipality’s response to restoring historical buildings.

This is an old building. Like any old building, it requires regular maintenance.

The municipality should be carrying out regular inspections of all historic buildings and undertaking regular repairs before issues worsen and it becomes much more costly to repair.

ALSO READ | Tatham Art Gallery shows KZN Inland Matrics’ creations

Chris Duigan, another member of Fotag, said that as a custodian of the building, he has been aware of the leaking ceilings.

As a board member, I have been aware of the leaking roof for more than 10 years.

By not maintaining the gallery, the municipality is not fulfilling its responsibility as custodian of the building and the collection of artworks it houses.

He claims that municipal negligence has spread to other historical buildings, demonstrating that the municipality does not prioritise selecting people who are most suitable or qualified for specific positions.

This neglect by the municipality extends to the Old Presbyterian Church alongside the gallery, which has been allowed to deteriorate into a dangerously unstable condition. It would appear that appointing suitably skilled gallery staff is not a municipal priority.

Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said that the roof at Tatham Art Gallery was repaired in the last financial year and remains in good condition.

ALSO READ | Tatham Art Gallery in Pietermaritzburg to hold exhibition to recall the July unrest

However, during the hailstorm experienced in January this year, the gutter system in the building sustained some damage.

There are plans in place to attend to the gutter system and the ceilings.