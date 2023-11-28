Taxi driver killed after dispute over money

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A dispute over money allegedly led to a fight that claimed the life of a taxi driver in France, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

It is alleged that Mxolisi Ndlovu (31) was at the taxi rank on Ambleton Road when he was approached by the suspect. The incident took place just before 8 am.

According to Umgungundlovu police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, the suspect approached Ndlovu and accused him of not paying him his money.

He said the suspect claimed that he had previously worked with Ndlovu as a taxi door operator, but Ndlovu never paid him the money that was due to him.

“The deceased [Ndlovu] denied ever working with the suspect; however, he [suspect] insisted that he worked with him and he wanted his money. There was an argument and a big fight broke between the two,” he said.

Gwala said the suspect’s mother had to be called so that she could break up the fight between the two men. “She [the mother] broke the fight and took the suspect home with her, but after some time he came back. The fight started again and the suspect stabbed the deceased.

He sustained a stab wound in his neck. He was rushed to Imbalenhle Clinic, in Imbali Unit 3, where he later died.

Gwala said a 19-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.