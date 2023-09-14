Teachers from Sweetwaters Primary not paid salaries

By Witness Reporter

Teachers from Sweetwaters Primary School have not received their salaries for over three months.

This follows a strike by the teachers, who said they wanted to draw attention to the conditions of the school.

Speaking to The Witness, one of the teachers said the school is not in a good condition for pupils to learn in.

There are classrooms that have no roofs and, when it rains, we have to move students to a different class where we are forced to squash them in with other pupils,” she said.

She also added that the school still has pit toilets. A few months ago, a grade one pupil fell into one of these pit toilets, she said, and there was a snake inside. Luckily the pupil was unharmed.

In an attempt to bring attention to these issues, the teachers said that they went on strike.

We spoke to the principal on numerous occasions. He chose to ignore us.

“We then decided to organise a strike with some of the parents in the hope that the principal will give more attention to the situation,” one of the teachers said.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education, Sihle Mlotshwa said they have met with the teachers and the principal. “The teachers did not receive their salaries because they were charged for misconduct after having deserted their working stations from May 31 to August 16.

Their salaries were frozen because of this. The SGB, councillors, induna of the area and the parents of the pupils were also engaged and made aware of this matter

The teachers argue, however, that it was never their intention to desert their work.

According to one of the teachers at the school, they were kept out and told to stay away from the school.

In one of their attempts to enter the school, they were allegedly locked out and one of their cars was stoned.

“We stayed away from the school for our own safety. We were getting threats almost every day to not show up at school or else something bad would happen to us,” said one of the teachers.

Mlotshwa added that the matter is being investigated. He also said that the case is currently being handled by the employee relations section at their head office.