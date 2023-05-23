Teenager shot dead in Maqongqo near Pietermaritzburg

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mystery surrounds the murder of a teenager who was shot dead at his home in Maqongqo, just outside Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday night.

Minenhle Ngcobo (17) from Chibini area, was shot and killed at the shop, which is at his home, at around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Ngcobo died when he arrived at Northdale Hospital.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala Ngcobo said Ngcobo was shot by unknown people while at the shop and he was rushed to hospital.

“The police were called by the deceased’s family while in hospital informing the police that he has been shot. He was shot four times and died in hospital. Police are investigating a case of murder and no one has been arrested,” he said.