Tenants take up occupation of Jika Joe rental units

By Zama Myeza

Tenants have recently started occupying the Jika Joe community residential units (CRU).

Municipal spokesperson, Nontobeko Mkhize, said 106 families occupy the rental units to date, adding that people who live in Jika Joe will be prioritised.

The new two-bedroomed state-housing project, consisting of 14 four-storey blocks painted in pastel colours, is phase one of the project — consisting of 440 apartments.

In total, there are 760 apartments.

The low-cost affordable rental housing project is valued at R445 million.

Eligible tenants for the units must be residents at Jika Joe Informal Settlement, be lawful South African residents, be legally competent to contract (i.e. 18 years of age or older, legally married or legally divorced and of sound mind) and their income or their households’ total income must range between R800 to R5 500 per month.

Ward 33 councillor Suraya Reddy said that residents have been moving in slowly.

A lot of people that were on the list were called in.

She said some of them were not happy due to the fact that “they didn’t realise the cost of living in terms of prepaid lights and water and also the structure internally wasn’t really sorted out between the human settlements and housing”.

“We had a bit of an issue with waste and the disposal of waste and all those types of small things, but we are working around it,” said Reddy.

Applications for the units are done on the ground floor at the Jika Joe community residential units.

According to Reddy, applicants need to take with them their identity documents, proof of income and their proof of residence to successfully apply for occupation of the units.

Reddy also said that phase two of the building project should be under way soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho “KK” Nkosi, together with Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and uMgungundlovu District Municipality mayor Mzi Zuma officiated at the first allocation of units to qualifying eligible rental tenants of the Jika Joe community residential units (CRU) in July.