The 59th edition of Art in the Park closed off on a high note

By Witness Reporter

The 59th edition of Art in the Park took place this past weekend at the KZN Botanical Gardens in Pietermaritzburg.

According to a statement released by the association, 7 000 visitors were recorded at the event over five days.

“New elements of the show, including a blown-up children’s area, children’s library, and sip and paint, drove a lot of new families’ footfall to the event,” read the statement.

They said a dedicated stand for school competition “Through the eye of a child”, also created a lot of excitement from children and parents alike, and displayed amazing pieces of art.

They added that this year’s event included work from children with disability. Director of Pietermaritzburg Tourism, Dumisani Mhlongo, said there is no question that they have ticked all boxes in terms of their objectives; art sales, social cohesion and exposing talent.

“As we wrap up this edition, we will already be seized with preparations for what we call ‘THE BIG 60’, which is the 60th Anniversary in 2024,” said Mhlongo.