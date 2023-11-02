Thousands of Imbali and Edendale residents in the dark

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Thousands of residents in Imbali and greater Edendale have been left without electricity after the substation servicing the area exploded and was damaged in Imbali.

The affected areas include Imbali Unit 3, Imbali Unit J, KwaPata, Dambuza, parts of Edendale, Caluza and Snathing.

The substation, which is situated in Imbali Unit 3, exploded on Tuesday afternoon.

The residents had load shedding from 3 pm to 5 pm. The power came back on and went off again after an hour.

Ward 22 councillor in Imbali Unit 3, Thembinkosi Zondi, said they contacted Eskom immediately after they noticed the problem and Eskom has been working around the clock to try and fix the problem.

The good thing is that Eskom has gone to the site and they have been able to identify the problem. However, we need to be honest. The damage is extensive and there is a lot of work to be done. We understand that it is very cold and there are children who are writing their final examinations. We are doing everything we can, working together with Eskom, to make sure that the electricity is restored soon.

Zondi said he does not know when the power will be restored.

Residents who spoke to The Witness said they are worried about their food since no one knows when the electricity will return. Others said they are concerned about pupils, especially those who are writing their matric exams.

Okuhle Nzimande from Imbali Unit J said she recently did her grocery shopping and is worried that her meat and other things in the fridge will go off if the electricity supply is not restored soon.

I am so stressed. I can not afford to throw away so much food if the electricity is not restored. Food is so expensive. Apart from that, how are we going to survive in the dark? I have a child who is doing matric and she usually studies better at night. This is going to have a negative impact on her.

Bongi Ndlovu from KwaPata said, “This explosion happened at the wrong time. Life is going to be hard and criminals are going to take chances because they know that it is dark. This is scary.”

Eskom did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.