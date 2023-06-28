Three men accused of murder appear in court

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Emotions ran high at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday when three men who allegedly killed a youngster from Edendale appeared in the dock.

Nhlonipho Zondi (26), Sthembiso Mthembu (36) and Thembelani Xulu (25), all from the Snathing area, made a brief appearance.

It is alleged that they killed Luyanda Mfeka (29) from Edendale on March 7.

Mfeka went missing on March 7, but his body was only discovered on June 14 — buried in a shallow grave in Imbali. It is also alleged that Mfeka’s body was starting to decompose.

All three accused were arrested on June 14.

The state said they are opposed to the accused being released on bail.

They said they still need to verify the residential addresses that were provided by the accused and verify the safety of witnesses. The state also revealed that they will be leading the bail application on oral evidence.

During the appearance, emotions ran high in the court gallery which was packed with people who came to listen to the case.

Mfeka’s mother started crying and addressed the trio. Mfeka’s father, who was also present in court, told The Witness that they do not want the accused to be released on bail.

They killed my child and buried him. They do not deserve to get bail.

The matter was remanded to July 6 for formal bail applications.