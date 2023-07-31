Three-year-old dies in Sobantu fire

By Nosipho Gumede

A three-year old child has died after a fire broke out in a home near the Sobantu community hall on Monday.

Mi7 medics and Pietermaritzburg fire fighters were on scene.

According to Mi7 medics, Pietermaritzburg firefighters were on scene attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Once the fire was put out, the remains of a three-year-old child was found in the charred rubble. The child was declared deceased by Mi7 medics,” read the statement.

They added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

*This is a developing story.