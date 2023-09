By Londiwe Xulu

Kavish Ramnarayan (32), a tow truck operator from Mr Towing, was on Tuesday described as a dedicated and hardworking man at his funeral.

Ramnarayan was killed together with the principal provincial inspector from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) Zithulele Ntshangase in a tragic accident on the N3 Durban-bound lane near Liberty Midlands Mall on Friday night.

The two were responding to an initial accident on Friday evening at around 9pm when another truck crashed and overturned, colliding with the responders.

ALSO READ | Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed in horror N3 crash

Friends and colleagues on Tuesday bid their farewell to Ramnarayan with a convoy of tow trucks, ambulance services in Pietermaritzburg and Howick, RTI and friends driving to Mr Towing’s business premises in Merrivale.

They then drove back, still in convoy, to Pietermaritzburg for a church service.

On their way to Merrivale, the group stopped on the N3 turnoff near Peel’s Honey where tow trucks usually park. They paid their last respects with the tow trucks hooting.

A video with what sounded like gunshots taken near Peel’s Honey circulated on social media, causing panic for many residents who thought there was a shootout going on.

One of the residents said he saw bullet casings on the road.

ALSO READ | Truck accident leaves several cars crushed in Pinetown

“The whole thing was traumatic with a lot of people shaken by what was happening. There were two vehicles that were doing donuts but gunshots were also fired. This all happened outside my house. When the gunshots went off, a SAPS van drove off and did nothing,” the resident said.

He added that there was confusion among residents who were unaware of what was happening but saw ambulances, tow trucks and heavy traffic on the N3.

There was another video of a vehicle doing donuts near Church Street in the Pietermaritzburg CBD with what sounded like gunshots in the background.

Scores of people who attended the funeral spoke highly of Ramnarayan and said he was a hard worker who never gave up on his job. One of Ramnarayan’s brothers, Kamsheel, said he wanted everyone to treasure his brother’s life over the pain brought by his death.

This is by far the most devastating and heartbreaking day of my life but all I can do right now is look up and pray for his beautiful soul to rest in peace.

ALSO READ | N3 traffic builds up due to probe into arrestor bed

His other brother, Mark highlighted Kavish’s heroic act of saving a child from a burning taxi during a previous accident on Townhill where 16 people were burnt beyond recognition after a multiple vehicle collision.

“He was saving lives on the road 24/7 and helping people. He was warm and straightforward; even children loved him. Some people even preferred to speak to him even though I am the older one,” he said.

He added he was a dedicated, hardworking man and a supervisor who was also hands-on.

Ramnarayan is survived by his wife Tamia and two children Mayah-Lee and Gianna.