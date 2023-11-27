Town Bush Road revamp

By Shorné Bennie

The repairs and rehabilitation of the Town Bush Road exit off the Chatterton Road circle has been welcomed by residents and motorists in the community.

The road, which is riddled with potholes and ripples, is one of the most used routes for motorists travelling towards Chase Valley, Montrose, Grey’s Hospital and an alternate offramp onto the N3 towards Hilton or Howick.

A notice was circulated on community chat groups to inform residents and motorists about the road closure that is expected to last for three weeks.

The repairs commenced on Friday. The repairs are being undertaken by the Msunduzi Municpality.

Ward 25 DA councillor, Reggie Khanyile, said he was happy that work on the road has finally started.

We welcome the work that has started. There was a bit of a delay as the contractor was waiting for a purchase order. We are very happy for this as residents were complaining that their vehicles were being damaged by the potholes, which also created an accident-prone area.

Khanyile urged motorists to be patient, cautious and adhere to the roadwork instructions during the period of repair.

“We know that this work has started during one of the busiest times, which is the festive season, so to all residents and motorists please be patient, cautious and adhere to the instructions during the roadworks,” said Khanyile.

Msunduzi mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, said the road will be rehabilitated and not just repaired.

Msunduzi is conducting a rehabilitation of the road and not just repairing the potholes. The infrastructure of the road has reached its lifespan and this work is part of the budget for the financial year. So far, we have already spent R150 million on roads as road and water infrastructure are our priority this year.

Other roads are also on the list for repairs and rehabilitation include Berg and Pietermaritz Street.

He also urged the community of Pietermaritzburg to care for the work that has been completed to increase the life span of the infrastructure.

“We are calling on the contractors for optic fibre, who we know are working to keep the community connected, to adhere to the by-laws. As we repair roads, often contractors go and dig up the area that was just repaired and they leave it in that state.

“That is unacceptable, as the residents then blame us. It is also a waste of taxpayers’ money when that happens. So we are urging the community to look after work that is being done,” said Thebolla.

A resident from the area, Rex Boreham, said he welcomed the work being done to fix the road.

“It is really good news that the road is finally being repaired, we welcome it and we are happy,” said Boreham.

Alternate routes that can be used include travelling from Old Howick Road toward Athlone Circle, then Montgomery Drive and then back onto Town Bush Road or from Old Howick Road to Henderson Road onto Carter Drive and then Town Bush Road.