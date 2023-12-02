Townhill crime spike concerns

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Even though community crime-watch groups and private security firms have stepped up patrols and visibility in suburbs falling under the Townhill station, the lack of police capacity is hindering efforts to curb the high crime rate in the area.

Concerned residents and stakeholders feel that the Townhill police station doesn’t have adequate resources for visible policing and to respond to reported crimes. In some instances, suspects apprehended in the act of committing crimes have to be released when police allegedly fail to respond.

To address growing concern about the crime ward councillor Reggie Khanyile recently convened a stakeholder meeting to find a collaborative solution to the problem, particularly the lack of policing resources.

“Police have mentioned that they have a serious challenge when it comes to resources like cars. They are also short-staffed, hence sometimes there are cases where security companies had to release suspects they had apprehended because the police arrived late or they did not come at all,” said Khanyile.

He said the crime statistics showed an alarming increase in housebreakings in the area.

We need to act swiftly before the situation gets out of hand. It is the festive season and things are going to get worse. People will be leaving their homes and going for holidays, we do not want them to be stressed while they are away.

There is also growing concern over the high number of vagrants wandering around the suburbs, with calls for the municipality to enforce bylaws regarding vagrancy.

Townhill community policing forum chairperson James Martin agreed that crime in the area was on the increase, a situation exacerbated by limited police resources.

He also called upon the municipality to enforce bylaws to prevent the influx of beggars who are occupying multiple intersections and robot points. He noted, however, that violent crime levels remain low in the area.

Umgungundlovu District police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed that the area’s police station was facing a challenge with resources, and a shortage of police officers.

“Currently the police are using the existing resources and are working with community police forums.”

We are urging the community to assist us, by beefing up their household security especially now that we are going into the festive season.

Mi7 National Group managing director, Collin David, said crime levels do show a spike ahead of the festive season and they are working with the CPF to develop a better crime prevention and response strategy.

We will be increasing our visibility and have the necessary manpower on the ground because when you close one area, criminals go to another. We will be putting in as many resources as we can

“We are also urging the community to share any information that might assist us in apprehending the suspects urgently.”