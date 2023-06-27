Traffic backlog after truck overturned on N3

By Nosipho Gumede

A truck overturned on the N3 south bound between Orthmann Road and New England Road on Tuesday morning.

RTI and Mi7 were on scene.

According to RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mali, it is alleged the driver fell asleep and lost control of the truck.

The road has been closed for recovery and there is no diversion,” said Mali.

Mi7

Mi7 EMS spokesperson Brandon Drinkwater said they were the first to arrive and assisted the driver out of the truck.

“We assessed him for any injuries and there were none,” said Drinkwater.