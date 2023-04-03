Moses Mabhida Road users raise safety concerns over leaning traffic lights

By Amanda Sithole

The leaning traffic light poles on Moses Mabhida Road are jeopardising road users’ safety.

Moses Mabhida Road users are irate due to the contentious issue of leaning traffic light poles, which have been in that situation for three months.

Road users have concerns over their safety, many told The Witness that the municipality is waiting for the worst to happen before they fix the issue.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg commuters tired of defective traffic lights

Imbali taxi driver, Nkanyiso Nene, uses Moses Mabhida Road every day to transport his passengers, he said that he is concerned that the leaning traffic light pole could collapse at any time and cause an accident.

The municipality is aware of the problem but they are ignoring it and gambling with people’s lives. READ MORE uMgungundlovu abandons its long fight for metro status

Nhlakanipho Mbatha, an Edendale taxi driver who frequently transports passengers along Moses Mabhida Road, blamed the municipality for failing to do its job properly.

“It is barely four years since traffic lights have been installed on Moses Mabhida Road. These traffic lights started operating in June 2021 but they are already leaning,” said Mbatha.

ALSO READ | Many traffic lights in Pietermaritzburg allegedly turned to face the wrong way

A Willowfountain bus driver, who did not want to be named, said that the insecure traffic light poles will cause serious damage that could cost people’s lives if it is not repaired immediately.

He added that there has not been a single accident on that stretch of the road and that the traffic lights are new, but they are already collapsing.

The leaning traffic light poles reveals the municipality’s poor service; this implies that these traffic lights were installed without considering people’s lives. The municipality should fix this issue immediately before people suffer catastrophic consequences.

Ntobeko Mkhize, Msunduzi’s spokesperson said that the municipality is aware of these traffic lights and has plans to attend to them.

ALSO READ | Police officer and traffic cops nabbed for robbery

However, due to limited resources, the municipality will be prioritising the repairs and restoration of traffic signals that are not functioning at all.