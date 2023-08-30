Tributes pour in for former GHS principal Dr Sylvia Vietzen

By Witness Reporter

Dr Sylvia Vietzen, a former principal of Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School who joined the school in 1987, died recently.

Mary-Ann Akerman, past principal of Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School, paid tribute to her yesterday after Vietzen’s death on Friday last week.

Akerman said Vietzen’s reputation preceded her as the highly-respected deputy rector of Edgewood College, adding that the staff looked forward to meeting her.

We were not to be disappointed. Her 11-year stay at Girls’ High was characterised by her intelligence and wisdom, and her strong sense of justice.

“As a principal of the school, Vietzen was not obliged to teach, but from the start she insisted on taking all the matric classes for religious studies as she felt that it was important to be involved and to get to know the learners if she were to run the school successfully.

Many of the girls remember her lessons as inspired and interesting. She knew most of the matric learners by name, no small feat in a school where there were about 200 girls in each grade. She had the respect and loyalty of the learner body of the school.

Akerman said Vietzen was famous for her Friday assemblies.

“She would spend hours each week preparing a thought-provoking assembly where she would often draw on her vast historical or theological knowledge to raise an issue which she considered important for the education of the learners.

“However, not all her assemblies were of an intellectual nature as she would often address issues which she knew were of interest and importance to the girls. I remember an assembly about pets where she showed that she took note of the staff’s pet ‘families’ and found all creatures entertaining and lovable.

“On another occasion she told the girls about seeing the film Dirty Dancing, which was the rage at the time and drew from it some important lessons.

What Vietzen will always be remembered for was her willingness and determination to move the school forward to be an inclusive multi-racial school.

Akerman said that Vietzen held a referendum in 1991 where parents voted for the school to become what was then known as a Model B school.

Girls’ High, under her guidance, was one of the first government schools in the city to accept learners of all races. Where there were challenges, she looked for solutions to ensure that the transition was as smooth as possible for all.

Akerman said Vietzen retired in 1997 and left a strong legacy.

“Although a reserved and rather shy person, she was always very caring and involved in people’s lives.

“She wanted the best for the school and all who worked and learnt in it. We were very saddened to hear of her death on Friday, August 25. She will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences are extended to her sister, Colleen,” added Akerman.