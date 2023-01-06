Tributes pour in for murdered Ashburton man

Witness Reporter

Chanel George

Tributes have been pouring in for Phillip Gill, who was killed in an armed robbery in Ashburton on Wednesday afternoon.

It is alleged armed robbers gained entry into the Ashburton home and shot Gill in the neck when he encountered them.

They made off with a television. Those paying tribute to him, said Gill will be remembered for touching many lives and was loved by many, near and far.

ALSO READ | Ashburton man killed in armed robbery

The Witness spoke to John Hall, a close friend of Gill for the past 25 years. Hall knew Gill through the Carbineers Athletic Club, where they were both members.

He said Gill was passionate about running and joined the club to pursue his dream of running the Comrades, which he achieved with the support of his loving wife and two daughters. He went on to obtain his green number for completing over 10 Comrades Marathons.

Hall said despite suffering with back pain for most of his running career, he pursued his passion with “great determination in spite of all his challenges”.

He was a regular helper and attendee at the club activities and races. A devout Christian, he was upright in both bearing and personality. He was an honest and reliable man.

Gill worked at SARS, but in his later years he made a career change and opened up his own gardening service. Hall said he was never one to delegate, but could always be seen assisting his team on the job. With both of his daughters now grown and settled, Gill and his wife sold their home and business to travel.

ALSO READ | Woman brutally murdered at home

After having lived in Bali for a few months, they decided to return home to South Africa towards the end of last year.

They visited Hall and his wife in the Western Cape last month, before returning to Pietermaritzburg. They had not been in the city a month before Gill’s tragic death. A source told The Witness that Gill had allegedly left the property to go to a store in the area.

The robbers used that as an opportunity to gain access to the property and entered the house through the front door, which was open.

Gill’s wife is believed to have been at home at the time and was unaware that the robbers were already in the house. When her husband returned home, he entered through the kitchen door and encountered the robbers in the lounge.

One of them then shot him with a 9 mm pistol in the neck.

The wife tried to assist her husband by placing her hand on his chest but the robbers ordered her back to another room without assaulting her. The robbers made off with a television and fled into nearby bush.

ALSO READ | Ashburton man shot dead, councillor calls for CPF meeting

Comrades Marathon Association chairperson Mqondisi Ncgobo, who is also a member of the Carbineers Athletic Club, said it was a huge blow to hear of Gill’s tragic death.

It is definitely a big loss for the athletic community.

Tributes for Gill have been pouring in on Facebook since the news of his death broke.

Rene Rossouw Saayman said she was shattered by his tragic death. “[On Wednesday] a friend of ours for many years got shot and killed for a TV! Right now, I have a million words that I want to say, but I will keep it to myself. When will we as South Africans stand together and say enough is enough?” Saayman posted. Jordan Schravesande posted:

Gill, a great man — the news of your passing is absolutely tragic. I pray for peace for the family. Rest in peace, reunited with your sister in heaven. I trust justice will be served and no stone will be left unturned

Deidre Pieters Roets wrote: “Will always have the fondest memories of you Phil. My heart breaks for your family at this time. Rest in peace Phil.” Gill leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a granddaughter.