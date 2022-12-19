Truro Hall flood victims still in limbo

Chris Ndaliso

The chaos and upheaval surrounding the relocation of Truro Hall flood victims to Ward 28 (Northdale) is gravely concerning, the most recent Msunduzi council meeting heard.

There’s growing tension between municipal officials, flood victims and community members over where the victims should be relocated, a report tabled for noting has revealed.

At the heart of this matter lies the [Human Settlements] department’s decision not to conduct earlier stakeholder engagements and community consultation before relocating the flood victims to the area.

Adding fuel to the fire is the deputy mayor’s attempts to fast-track the relocation without proper community engagement.

According to a report presented to the KZN human settlements portfolio committee in October, the flood victims were to have been given temporary housing in July.

This has been delayed due to opposition by the communities who live where they were due to be relocated.

According to the progress report, which was tabled for noting, the permanent housing will accommodate 180 units and will assist the residents of the ward in addition to the people from the TRUs, who are all in need of housing.

The report revealed that an implementing agent was appointed to undertake detailed planning and implementation of the Ward 28: Fountain Road Human Settlements housing project as a permanent mitigation measure.

However, due to social challenges the department had to look for alternative adequate land available to fast-track the development to address challenges of flood victims in the ward. The scope of work for the service provider includes pre-feasibility studies, packaging of stage one funding application, stage one, two and three of the project

“The project is currently on stage one, which comprises detailed feasibility studies, planning and packaging of stage two application. Stage two includes design, installation of services and packaging of stage three activities which include the construction of top structure,” reads the report.

DA Councillor

DA councillor, Ross Strachan, did not support the report because “proper procedures” were not followed in the project.

“Providing destitute people with temporary housing is not adequate. Residents have not been assured of permanent housing and the town planning has not been involved in this process,” he said.

As part of the detailed planning studies, the implementing agent went on site and encountered threats from residents who demanded it stop working on the site, the council heard.

The report accused former area councillor Lucky Naicker as the one who instructed the contractor to stop working on the site.

Naicker rubbished the allegation that he instructed the service provider from commencing with the work on site.

“I don’t know where they are getting this allegation from because I have not been around since July. This is just politicking because I was vocal only when it became apparent that proper processes were not followed at some point,” said Naicker.

Residents

Meanwhile, there are still residents who remain opposed to the construction of these temporary structures on South Road.

Last week, there was a clash between residents and flood victims at the site when a group of residents blocked the contractor from continuing with the construction at the site.

Residents said they were not informed about the housing project and there was no proper infrastructure for temporary structures.

They added they were concerned the flood victims would continue living in temporary structures forever.

The mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla and deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, had a meeting with residents last week, where more residents raised their concerns about this project.

One of the residents said it was clear the municipality wanted to go ahead with the project despite their objecting to it.

“They said they wanted dignity for the flood victims by moving them out of Truro Hall but it doesn’t seem that way. They didn’t have a plan and the residents were living at the hall for months, only now [do] they have a plan,” said a resident who asked not to be named.

Leona Beyers from the Patriotic Alliance said the residents are up in arms and don’t want these temporary structures built on South Road. She said the municipality needed to find a suitable site for the flood victims if they genuinely cared about them.

There’s a petrol station close by and dump site. What will happen if there’s a fire? We know these won’t be temporary houses so proper land needs to be found

The flood victims said they didn’t understand why they are not wanted in the area and were hoping the municipality will stick to their commitments.

“We are hoping we’d be out of this hall by Christmas; hopefully the municipality will do right by us because we are also tired,” said the victim.