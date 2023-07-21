Two arrested for allegedly torturing and robbing Raisethorpe man

By Akheel Sewsunker

After being beaten, tortured and robbed, a local man can rest easier knowing that two people have been arrested for the crime.

Last Saturday evening, Rishad Sheik was beaten by two unknown men who then proceeded to rob him of R22 000. One of the suspects is known to Sheik. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh on Thursday confirmed the arrests.

“Two people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police managed to apprehend the two suspects due to the information that they gathered during the investigation. They will appear in court on charges of house breaking and robbery,” he said.

Sheik, who lives in Raisethorpe, is still traumatised by the events that took place in his home. “I am very scared. I jump at every sound that I hear. I don’t feel safe in my home. I can’t sleep and can’t do anything. At every small noise, I’m shaking. I am now staying alone here. My emotions are not good. I’m scared,” he said this week.

Sheik’s girlfriend was held hostage during the incident. He said, “I was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night. They gave me medication and ran tests and stuff.” During the attack, he said the men grabbed and hit him and switched the lights off.

They hit me with the gun and they tasered me and they burnt me with the iron. I have injuries to my head and face.

“They tied me up and put me in the shower and they covered my face with a gown. When I heard them close the gate, I managed to use my teeth and untie my hands and legs and then I went to the neighbours for help. They took me to the ATM to block the card and then we called the police.

“I can’t sleep, I am unable to do anything,” he said. The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday