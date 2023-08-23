Two Woodlands Secondary pupils injured after a brawl

By Chanel George

Chaos broke out on Tuesday at a school in Pietermaritzburg’s northern suburbs, resulting in injuries to two pupils.

The Witness was notified of a disruption at Woodlands Secondary School at 9 am on Tuesday morning.

It is believed that more than 20 teachers had left the school, leaving pupils unattended.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said that six boys — in grades 9 and 10 — allegedly approached two matric pupils with the intent of starting a fight.

The two matric pupils, who were meant to be writing a Maths examination, said they were at school going about their usual routines when the group approached them.

The two pupils tried to end the fight at the tuck shop, which resulted in them being injured.

On arrival, The Witness noticed that pupils were out of class and roaming about as if it were break time.

SGB frustrated

Rashida Ismail, a parent and student governing body (SGB) member, said she rushed to the school to find that pupils were not in their classrooms.

It was so early, there was no way it could have been break time. I didn’t see many teachers out trying to control what had happened

Ismail said that she is tired of being part of an SGB that has never even had a sit-down meeting with the principal to discuss challenges at the school.

Sharmen Singh, another SGB member, said they are not allowed on the school premises as SGB members or as parents.

One pupil had been cut on the forehead with a knife and another had been hit with a belt buckle on the head, which left him with a deep open wound.

Both pupils had to get treatment as their wounds were thought to have needed stitches.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said pupils from the school have been engaging in sexual activity outside the school premises on Karupana Road. He said female pupils have been seen getting out of taxis at 11.30 am and that they had not attended school.

I have decided that it will be better to have the road closed due to all the fights which have also taken place in the road, which residents have to break up all the time

It’s believed residents from Karupana Road were also attacked by pupils on Tuesday.

Residents are now calling for the pathway to the school from Karupana Road, which pupils use daily, to be closed off.

Shenaz Singh, the SGB chairperson, said problems at the school are getting out of hand.

“We received calls from the community asking us what is going on at the school,” said Singh.

It is believed that the pupils who were assaulted had not laid any charges by late on Tuesday.

Singh said the SGB has made numerous attempts to get the Department of Education to come to the school.

The Witness made numerous attempts to contact the Department of Education about the events at the school yesterday, but no response was received.