uMngeni takes delivery of six new law enforcement vehicles

By Londiwe Xulu

As the festive season approaches, uMngeni Municipality has taken delivery of six new law enforcement vehicles that will increase visible policing and help the municipality respond more quickly to emergencies.

The addition to the fleet has been welcomed by Howick residents, who hope the greater visibility will also decrease the crime rate in the town centre, particularly around the revamped Howick Falls tourism zone.

Jannine Naidoo said there has been visible progress in Howick and surrounding areas on the road with high visibility of traffic officers.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi fleet unit is in an absolute mess

There hasn’t been a period where we haven’t seen traffic officials on duty, but clearly the addition of the new vehicles will result in people obeying the law as they know there is an officer close by who will not hesitate to issue a fine.

“I’ve also seen a lot of road blocks coming to Howick, Merrivale and on the R617,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo stressed that the municipality must focus efforts around the falls precinct.

“There’s been a number of people saying Howick Falls is not safe, but I disagree. There may be few dodgy people whom I suspect are doing illegal things, but compared to previous years, it is safer.

“Traffic officers from uMngeni Municipality are [around almost daily] and because of that, I still visit the falls for the view or to buy from the crafters,” said Naidoo.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said one of the vehicles acquired had 4×4 capability that would allow the emergency crews to access hard-to-reach locations.

“Crime prevention and investigation is a function of SAPS. However, we cannot sit back and wait for the national and provincial government. We have committed to making our communities safer with the resources that we have,” Pappas said.