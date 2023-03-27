Uncertain future for three residential cats as retirement home closes

Akheel Sewsunker

Akheel Sewsunker With the imminent closure of the Riverside Park retirement home, three furry residents are facing an uncertain future.

The closure of the home has not only affected its human residents, but also its feline ones.

The three cats are a family consisting of a mother and her two daughters. The cats are up for adoption, either together as a family, or individually.

Tracy Bruwer, the former manager for the Riverside retirement home and current contact person for the adoption of the cats, said the cats appeared at the end of 2021.

The mom appeared around September 2021. She had a litter of kittens around the end of October 2021 but sadly, one of the kittens passed away

She added that they are looking for homes with an adequate amount of outdoor space.

“We would like the cats to go to homes with substantial outdoor space as that is what they are used to. They need their outdoor space and indoor space,” said Bruwer.

She said the cats needed to be adopted as soon as possible.

“If not, they will need to go to the SPCA, which would be very sad. The cats have been sterilised and vaccinated,” said Bruwer.

She said that cats are easy to look after.

They are really easy cats to have around. They are not fussy and eat dry cat food. They have been a great source of comfort for the elderly residents and a source of pleasure for the residents

“The cats are all adults and can be homed individually. These cats are not the cuddly kind. They are used to people and they will go to people when they want someone to pet them. They cope well with the elderly but they have not been exposed to children,” added Bruwer.

To adopt one of the cats, please contact Tracy Bruwer at 083 093 6005.