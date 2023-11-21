Union calls for more inspections at Master’s Office building

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A union representing staff working at the Master of the High Court office in Pietermaritzburg is demanding that the Department of Labour undertakes further inspections as it believes the ageing building poses a risk to office staff based there.

Mazwi Ngubane, the regional secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in the Harry Gwala region, said some of the problems identified at the “previously condemned” building remain unresolved despite numerous requests for the Department of Justice to intervene.

The situation is bad in that building and we can not allow our employees to continue working under such conditions

“The roof is leaking and staff have to place buckets everywhere to avoid the rain from flooding the workspace. That is just one of the [many] issues. They have been without electricity for over two weeks and it was only fixed yesterday [Monday], but some of the computers are still not working, only lights do,” he said, adding that staff had to rely on a generator for power.”

Ngubane said the building had previously been condemned by the Department of Labour and the Department of Justice was given 60 days to attend to the problems. He said the building was re-opened to staff despite problems being left unattended.

“We want another inspection done because we do not know how they were allowed to reopen. We were never contacted for the second inspection. If they are not fixing the building, they will have to close it because we will not allow employees to operate under such conditions,” he warned.

Department of Labour provincial spokesperson Nhlanhla Khumalo said Nehawu’s complaint had been addressed and that officials had conducted an inspection of the building.

“The employer was found to be non-complying and a contravention notice was issued. The employer requested an extension, which was granted. A follow-up inspection was conducted and employer was found to be partially complying.

“The building may be partially operational hence the issue of a contravention notice and not a prohibition notice. This matter has been referred to National Prosecuting Authority for a decision on the way forward,” Khumalo said.

Last week staff at the Master’s Office had to be evacuated when smoke from an electrical fault spread through two offices.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and staff were instructed to work from home. They returned to work on Monday following the electrical repairs and restoration of power to the affected areas of the building.

Despite numerous requests for comment, the Department of Justice did not reply at the time of going to press.