Unpaid fees strain schools

By Chanel George

Public schools in the city are suffering financially because of unpaid school fees.

Kaylee Janneker Maroney, acting principal of Eastwood Secondary School, said government funding covers about six weeks’ expenses for the school, and this is not anywhere near enough for the whole school year.

School fees are used to pay operating expenses of the school, and to go towards the maintenance of infrastructure.

She said during months when a large amount of school fees are outstanding, they are not able to purchase material that they need, such as stationery.

“We buy what we need and only look for the cheapest deals. We also request an extension of payments from our creditors and appeal to parents through face-to-face meetings and letters to pay all outstanding fees,” said Maroney.

In May the school held a fundraiser to generate much-needed funds. “The first fundraiser was to generate funds to pay staff [including cleaners and admin] and other expenses, including our municipal bill,” said Maroney.

She pleaded with parents who do not pay school fees to try their utmost to pay whatever they can afford.

“Schools are struggling as the government subsidy is minimal. The opportunity to apply for exemption or reduction of fees was afforded to all and many do not take advantage of this,.”

Maroney said there are also parents who can afford to pay fees but just do not, which is unfortunate because some pupils spend more than R200 a day at the tuck shop when the school fees are only R280 a month.

Other pupils wear expensive shoes, yet their fees are not paid year after year, she said.

It should be noted that the lack of payment has worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic, which could be attributed to many parents’ losing their jobs.

Maroney said when pupils weren’t attending school regularly, parents did not see the need to pay fees, and when school went back to normal, the situation did not improve.

In August, the Oasis Primary School in Howick announced it has been forced to shut its doors after 15 years due to unpaid school fees. This is the last year it will operate.

At a fundraising dinner held at Raisethorpe Secondary School earlier this year, principal Pragalathan Gounden highlighted the importance of school fees and spoke about the amount government funds public schools.

He said, government provides 37 teachers and R120 000 in funding a year.

“In our school, school fees must then cover the salaries of eight cleaners, six admin staff, insurance, learning material such as textbooks, electricity and water,” said Gounden.

Basic Education Departmental Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there are two types of schools — fee-paying schools and no-fee-paying schools.

“Of the 24 000 public schools, only about 3 000 of them are fee-paying, which means parents taking their children to these schools are required to pay fees,” said Mhlanga.

He said in addition to this, there is a quintile system used in the basic education sector which categorises schools according to economic circumstances of where they are located.

Quintile one to three do not pay fees whereas quintiles four and five do.

Accordingly, the funding structure is not the same.

“Quintiles four and five operate on fees paid by parents for their children because generally these schools have resources and the ability to raise funds from other sources in addition to the department’s allocation,” said Mhlanga.

He said quintiles one to three depend entirely on government funding hence they do not charge fees.

“The amount the government funds a school depends on the number of learners per school.”

Mhlanga said that depending on the quintile of the school, the money can be used for many things, including doing minor infrastructure maintenance, paying bills and so on.

“In the case where parents lose jobs, they need to communicate with the school to make arrangements or apply for an exemption from paying fees,” said Mhlanga.