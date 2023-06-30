Updated | Bellevue community helps fight blaze

By Chanel George

The Bellevue, Lincoln Meade and Hayfields communities rallied together to try and put out a fire that started on a Bellevue farm yesterday.

Battling the blaze, residents feared the fire would fast reach nearby homes if it weren’t contained.

Rob Symons, the owner of the farm that the fire started on believes it was a case of arson, which is something that happens at least once a year.

“I personally saw the guy light the fire. He had a blue cap on,” Symons told The Witness.

"I really do not know [the motive behind these acts] but I suspect it might be poachers, burning the grass to access the land.

He said the fire started at 11.30 am on his farm. By the afternoon the fire was still raging and spreading towards a nearby cemetery.

Community members

Debbie Fowler, a community member, said she rallied residents from neighbouring properties to assist in putting the fire out.

“I could not be there physically, but I did assist in coordinating residents from Lincoln Meade and Hayfields in an attempt to help put out the fire,” said Fowler.

She said for the last two fires she can recall one was arson and the other was caused by the land being extremely dry.

The land behind Bellevue stretches all the way down to Ashburton.

She said she has been a neighbourhood patroller for seven years and she loves keeping the community together.

Chris Ahrens, a Bellevue resident who lives near the farm, said although previous fires have come up to residences’ fence lines, nobody has been seriously injured.

Together with the efforts of community members, Mi7 officers and the Msunduzi Fire Department, by 4 pm yesterday the fire was under control, with only a few patches burning that the owner and firefighters were monitoring.

Mi7 National Group

Mi7 National Group spokesperson Colin David said just before midday, they received information on a community group reporting a massive wildfire spreading near Murray Road.

Mi7 reaction officers were dispatched to assist and report back to the control room. Reaction officers attending were told that alleged arsonists had started the fire on a farm in the area. There were no injuries reported.

He said the farm owner, members of the community, and Mi7 reaction officers tried to control the fire until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were still working yesterday to extinguish the blaze.