Updated | Men toss infant to the ground in home invasion

A 10-month-old baby was hurt in a home invasion in Northdale on Tuesday, when seven men armed with sticks broke into a house.

The men allegedly broke into the home at around 5 pm and started damaging property and threw the baby to the floor, according to a woman who was home at the time with the baby and a six-year-old child.

Mi7 spokesperson, Colin David said Mi7 national emergency medical services was dispatched to the scene and found that the infant had sustained minor injuries and did not require any further treatment.

The men fled before medics arrived and nothing was stolen.

Mi7 National Group’s crime statistics have shown an increase, although not exponential, in the rate of criminal incidents in the northern suburbs of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

It should be noted that crime rates, particularly those involving burglaries and thefts, often increase during the winter months.

This pattern, unfortunately, is not exclusive to Pietermaritzburg’s northern suburbs but is seen globally,” said David.

He said the extended hours of darkness provide criminals with additional cover for their activities.

Furthermore, colder temperatures might mean that fewer people are out and about, and often remain indoors at night, which can make homes and properties more vulnerable to break-ins and theft.

“Since the beginning of May to date, Mi7 National Group has recorded 34 incidents in the northern suburbs and surrounding areas, primarily involving house break-ins, theft, attempted break-ins and motor vehicle break-ins,” said David.

David added that these are not exclusively Mi7 clients.

The specific hot spots within the northern suburbs where crime is especially rampant are: Bombay Heights, Belfort, Mysore Ridge, Dunveria, Bakerville Heights, Lotusville, Copesville and Eastwood.

These crimes are mostly committed by opportunistic criminals, who exploit situations of apparent negligence or lack of security measures. These opportunists are drawn to properties where security vulnerabilities are evident, such as windows left open, gates ajar or cars left unattended, among other examples,” he said.

David said criminals seize these moments of oversight to commit crimes like theft, burglary and vehicle break-ins, sometimes causing significant damage to property in the process.

The MIT Security Solutions company that patrols the Eastwood area was not available for comment.